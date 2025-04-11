Canterbury Bulldogs forward Tom Amone has spoken on his future for the first time since reports emerged linking him with a potential move back to the Super League and that multiple teams were interested in his services.

Moving back to the NRL this season after three years with the Leigh Leopards in the Super League, Amone has unfortunately been restricted to the NSW Cup competition and struggled to break into the first-grade side.

Yet to completely adapt to the Bulldogs system, he was regarded as one of the best forwards during his time overseas and has previously played for the South Sydney Rabbitohs (2019-20) and Wests Tigers (2021).

However, as he spends time in reserve-grade at the moment, this has only furthered speculation surrounding his immediate future.

In an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle, Amone has opened up on speculation linking him with a move to the Super League, admitting that he wants to focus on trying to break into the first-grade squad at the Bulldogs, where he remains contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

"I've got a job now. I'm here at the Bulldogs, so I just want to focus on that and make sure I'm putting my best foot forward and try to adapt as quickly as I can," Amone told Zero Tackle.

"I'll just leave it to my manager. I know there has been speculation, but right now, I'm focused on the Bulldogs.

"I don't really look at the speculation, and I just leave it to the side."

This comes after reports emerged that the Leigh Leopards - Amone's former team - were interested in recapturing his services and that Hull KR and Warrington Wolves are also monitoring his situation closely, per Love Rugby League.