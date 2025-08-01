Another team has entered the mix to secure the services of Canberra Raiders forward Trey Mooney after he was granted permission to speak with rival teams at the start of the week.

An under-19s NSW Blues representative and former member of the Australian Schoolboys team, Mooney recently inked a long-term contract to remain in the nation's capital until the end of 2027.

However, the 23-year-old has been on the lookout for more game time, having spent the majority of his career as either 18th or 19th man for the Raiders and only playing if there were injuries or suspensions.

Set to enter the line-up for veteran front-rower Josh Papalii in 2026, the club blocked a move for him to move to the Newcastle Knights before the June 30 deadline.

But, Papalii has since changed his mind and wants to remain at Canberra for an extra season, meaning there is no room for Mooney in the first-grade side.

Already linked with the Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons, multiple sources have told Zero Tackle that the Parramatta Eels have become the latest team to enter the mix for Mooney's services.

A potential move to the Eels would see him return to his former team, where he was a former captain of their Harold Matthews Cup side and led them to a Grand Final in 2018.

Not only do the Eels have the salary cap funds to offer more than both the Dragons and Knights due to Dylan Brown's departure at the end of the season, but it is understood that they are in the market for a forward.

According to News Corp, the club denied links to Gold Coast Titans and QLD Maroons second-rower Beau Fermor earlier in the week, but there are several elite forward off-contract over the next two seasons.

This list includes representative stars Angus Crichton (Roosters), David Fifita (Titans), Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs) and Kurt Capewell (Warriors).