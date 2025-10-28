Once seen as Dylan Edwards' successor at the Penrith Panthers, 2024 Australian Schoolboys representative Jack Attard has been released by the club and has found himself linked with a rival NRL team.\n\nDespite being contracted for a further two seasons until the end of 2027, multiple sources have told Zero Tackle that Attard has been granted a mutual release by the Panthers, effective immediately and he is currently on the lookout for a new club.\n\nOne of the brightest young fullbacks in rugby league, Attard's decision to exit the Panthers comes after he sat behind Edwards, Jaxen Edgar and Nick Murphy despite officials telling this publication earlier in the year that he was one of the club's long-term players.\n\nYet to sign with a new team, Zero Tackle understands that one of the clubs interested in the St Dominic's College product is the Wests Tigers.\n\nGranted the opportunity to train with the Panthers' first-grade squad earlier in the year on a four-week block, Attard has been a standout performer in the lower grades and was set to play in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge in 2025 before being ruled out with a back injury.\n\nIn his only two NSW Cup matches this year, the youngster scored two tries and averaged 123 running metres per match, showing plenty of promise on the field in the fullback role.\n\n"I did a four-week program before Christmas and it was a good experience," Attard told this publication in May.\n\n"It was good to get around all those boys. [Nathan] Cleary was really good with all the young boys, so it was really good to be around all of them."