Fresh off winning the 2025 Women's State of Origin series with the NSW Blues, Zero Tackle can exclusively reveal that off-contract forward Sarah Togatuki has made a decision on her future

One of the best forwards in the NRLW, Togatuki has been a mainstay of the Blues line-up since 2020 (making ten appearances) and is also a dual international, having represented Samoa and Australia - she played for the Jillaroos in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Only 27, she is still in the prime of her career and has been one of the Tigers' best in the NRLW since their formation at the start of 2023, having arrived from the Sydney Roosters NRLW.

Initially listed as off-contract at the end of 2025, Zero Tackle can exclusively reveal that Togatuki has agreed to a multi-year contract extension to remain at the Wests Tigers NRLW, per sources.

The news comes weeks after club skipper Kezie Apps agreed to a long-term contract with the Tigers until 2029, and it couldn't have come at a better time with Botille Vette-Welsh, Leianne Tufuga and Pauline Piliae-Rasabale departing the club.

