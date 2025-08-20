The Newcastle Knights have landed a talented playmaker from the Sydney Roosters as they continue to reshape their roster for next season and beyond.

Recently making his Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup debut for the Sydney Roosters, Newcastle Knights Juniors and Zero Tackle can reveal that playmaker Brooklyn Rosemeyer has signed a two-year contract to join the Newcastle Knights.

The move is likely to see him play in the halves for the Knights next season in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup, following the departure of Haami Loza to the Penrith Panthers.

A Central Coast product, Rosemeyer was a member of the Roosters' SG Ball Cup-winning squad earlier this year and becomes the latest player to depart the Tricolours.

Mikey Nassar (Bulldogs), Phillip Lavakeiaho (Rabbitohs), Tyson Walker (Cowboys), Baxter Warner (Bulldogs) and Cohen Dittmann (Cowboys) are others from the squad that have either already made the move from the Bondi-based club or will depart at the end of the season.

A Terrigal Wamberal Sharks junior, Rosemeyer's move to the Hunter region comes after he joined the Roosters through their Central Coast program in 2024, playing in the Laurie Daley Cup.