Less than a week after Justin Holbrook was appointed the new head coach of the Newcastle Knights, the club have added another member to its coaching staff for next season.

Sources have revealed to Newcastle Knights Juniors and Zero Tackle that Manly Sea Eagles attacking coach Steven Hales has signed with the Knights to be a member of their coaching staff, where he will work as an assistant coach under Holbrook.

Once considered a bolter to take over from Des Hasler at the Sea Eagles, Hales is well-regarded in rugby league circles and has previously worked as a teacher at the famed Westfield Sports High School and is a former head coach of the club's NSW Cup feeder team.

He also worked at the Parramatta Eels, where he coached their Under-20 NYC and NSW Cup feeder team, the Wentworthville Magpies.

The move to sign Hales coincides with the departure of Brian McDermott to the Gold Coast Titans, while Zero Tackle understands that Blake Green will also not be a member of the club's coaching staff heading into next year.

"Whenever there is a new coach, there is usually change," CEO Peter Parr said in an interview with The Newcastle Herald recently.

"We have one change; if there are others, we will work that out as we go."