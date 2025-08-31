On the lookout for a new club after being granted permission to explore his options elsewhere, South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Davvy Moale has found himself on the radar of another NRL side.

Once seen as the future of the Rabbitohs' forward pack, Moale shocked the club's fans last week when a bombshell report dropped, indicating that he had likely played his final match for the team he made his first-grade debut for.

This comes after it is understood that Moale, who was reportedly contracted until the end of 2026, recently turned down a two-year contract to remain at the Cardinal and Myrtle.

Already on the radar of the North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels, sources have told Zero Tackle that the New Zealand Warriors are another team that is looking at the Cook Islands international.

While the club already have the likes of James Fisher-Harris, Kurt Capewell and Mitchell Barnett on their books, they are slowly coming to the latter stages of their careers, and Moale could be a long-term successor while continuing to learn from them.

The potential arrival of Moale at the Warriors would further bolster the forward stocks, alongside recruit Morgan Gannon.

Meanwhile, the club is unlikely to offer contract extensions to Bunty Afoa and Tom Ale, the latter of whom has been linked to the Penrith Panthers.

As it stands, the club have three vacant spots left on their Top 30 roster for next season but has yet to decide on playmakers Chanel Harris-Tavita, Luke Hanson and Tanah Boyd, all of whom have options in their contracts for 2026.

2026 New Zealand Warriors Full Squad

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Ali Leiataua

4. Adam Pompey

5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

6. Te Maire Martin

7. Luke Metcalf

8. James Fisher-Harris

9. Wayde Egan

10. Mitchell Barnett

11. Leka Halasima

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Erin Clark

Interchange

14. Samuel Healey

15. Jacob Laban

16. Marata Niukore

17. Morgan Gannon

Rest of squad

18. Taine Tuaupiki

19. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava

20. Demitric Vaimauga

21. Freddy Lussick

22. Jackson Ford

23. Motu Pasikala

24. Rocco Berry

25. Tanner Stowers-Smith

26. Jye Linnane

27. Haizyn Mellars

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.