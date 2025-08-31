On the lookout for a new club after being granted permission to explore his options elsewhere, South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Davvy Moale has found himself on the radar of another NRL side.
Once seen as the future of the Rabbitohs' forward pack, Moale shocked the club's fans last week when a bombshell report dropped, indicating that he had likely played his final match for the team he made his first-grade debut for.
This comes after it is understood that Moale, who was reportedly contracted until the end of 2026, recently turned down a two-year contract to remain at the Cardinal and Myrtle.
Already on the radar of the North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels, sources have told Zero Tackle that the New Zealand Warriors are another team that is looking at the Cook Islands international.
While the club already have the likes of James Fisher-Harris, Kurt Capewell and Mitchell Barnett on their books, they are slowly coming to the latter stages of their careers, and Moale could be a long-term successor while continuing to learn from them.
The potential arrival of Moale at the Warriors would further bolster the forward stocks, alongside recruit Morgan Gannon.
Meanwhile, the club is unlikely to offer contract extensions to Bunty Afoa and Tom Ale, the latter of whom has been linked to the Penrith Panthers.
As it stands, the club have three vacant spots left on their Top 30 roster for next season but has yet to decide on playmakers Chanel Harris-Tavita, Luke Hanson and Tanah Boyd, all of whom have options in their contracts for 2026.
2026 New Zealand Warriors Full Squad
1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
3. Ali Leiataua
4. Adam Pompey
5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
6. Te Maire Martin
7. Luke Metcalf
8. James Fisher-Harris
9. Wayde Egan
10. Mitchell Barnett
11. Leka Halasima
12. Kurt Capewell
13. Erin Clark
Interchange
14. Samuel Healey
15. Jacob Laban
16. Marata Niukore
17. Morgan Gannon
Rest of squad
18. Taine Tuaupiki
19. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava
20. Demitric Vaimauga
21. Freddy Lussick
22. Jackson Ford
23. Motu Pasikala
24. Rocco Berry
25. Tanner Stowers-Smith
26. Jye Linnane
27. Haizyn Mellars
28. No player signed.
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.