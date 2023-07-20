Canberra Raiders forward Peter Hola may be the next player to move overseas to the Super League, moving him away from the nation's capital.

Joining the Canberra Raiders from the North Queensland Cowboys at the beginning of last season, Hola has failed to make an impact with the club, only managing to appear in one game - occurring in Round 19 against the Dragons this season.

The 24-year-old currently holds a mutual option to extend his contract until the end of the 2024 season, but it is unknown whether he will remain in the NRL or not.

As reported by League Express, there has been an increase in chatter linking Hola to a move to the Super League. However, it is yet to be confirmed what clubs would be interested in recruiting him as of yet.

It is also understood by League Express that he has been offered to several clubs by the Canberra Raiders meaning it is unlikely he is a part of the long-term plans of the club.

In his one game of top-flight rugby league this season, Hola played 11 minutes coming off the interchange bench. During this time he ran 11 metres off one hit-up, and made 11 tackles (100 per cent efficiency) and 4.5 post-contact metres.