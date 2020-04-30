The South Sydney Rabbitohs have activated Jaydn Su’A’s contract clause, the club announced.

It ties the second rower to the club until at least the end of the 2021 season.

Rabbitohs Head of Football Mark Ellison said Su’A is set to have a bright future in the red and green.

“Jaydn has worked really hard over the off season to put himself into a position to become our starting backrower and he was playing some great football before the competition was suspended in March,” Ellison told rabbitohs.com.au.

“Wayne and our recruitment team were keen to see Jaydn stay next season and we’re delighted that he sees his future with the Rabbitohs. We look forward to seeing how he progresses when we return to the field this year.”

The 22-year old has played 41 NRL games since making his debut for the Broncos in 2016, crossing over to Redfern in 2019.