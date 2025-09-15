After an incredible career in rugby union which saw him coach the Wallabies, Michael Cheika has reportedly landed an NRL assistant coaching gig as he hopes to become a head coach of the 13-man code in the near future.\r\n\r\nThe coach of the Lebanon national team since 2020, Cheika boasts an incredible resume which has seen him coach Argentina, Australia, Leicester Tigers, NSW Waratahs and Stade Français in the 15-man code.\r\n\r\nPlotting his next coaching move after finishing up with Leicester, he has now landed an NRL job for one of the biggest and well-known clubs in the competition.\r\n\r\nPreviously linked with the Knights' head coaching role and also the Eels last year before the coaching reins were handed to Jason Ryles, the former Wallabies coach is set to join the Sydney Roosters coaching staff under Trent Robinson, per The Sydney Morning Herald.\r\n\r\nHe has previously worked with Robinson as a consultant.\r\n\r\nThis comes as current assistant Justin Holbrook has been named as the new head coach of the Newcastle Knights, leaving a vacancy on the Roosters coaching staff.\r\n\r\n"I think that challenge, if you think about it, hasn't really been met," Chieka said on Freddy and The Eighth recently.\r\n\r\n"Alan Jones had a crack at it way back. It hasn't been done with success.\r\n\r\n"Many league coaches have come over to rugby and been successful there - maybe not as head coaches, although I think they could.\r\n\r\n"To master that challenge, especially being an Aussie kid where league is such a big sport and I grew up playing the sport, I think it would be a huge challenge.\r\n\r\n"I've been back here now for maybe six weeks or so, getting my feet on the ground and deciding what I'm gonna get up to next."