As if being a professional rugby league player wasn't enough, a group of former Roosters teammates have rejoiced off the field, forming a new rap group by the name of, Dreamyourz.

Last month, the group dropped their first album, Off-SZN and have amassed more than 85,000 streams on Spotify within two days.

Whilst they may not be on the same team on the footy field anymore, Joseph Manu, Sitili Tupouniua, Joseph Suaalii, and Siua Wong all discovered a similar passion for making music, whilst playing for the Roosters together.

“The album started off with the boys just mucking around. We used to go to Joey's [Manu's] house, we love listening to music, and then we ended up buying some DJ equipment, recording equipment." Tupouniua said as per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Obviously, it just started off as something that we enjoyed, and one song led to another, and we ended up coming up with an album. We were joking around about it, and then we actually did it.

“There's a few people who may enjoy it and a few that may hate it, but it's something we did on our time off.”

The foursome have continued to pursue their new found hobby, despite going their separate ways in football.

Only Siua Wong has remained at the Roosters, with both Aukuso-Suaalii and Manu making the switch to Union, and Tupouniua transferring to the Bulldogs.

In fact, Aukuso-Suaalii has not only taken his on-field talents to the Union code, but his new Wallabies teammates had the inaugural album on rotation at a training session recently, with halfback Nic White providing mixed thoughts on the young star's musical prowess.

“I can tell you that got played every gym session – he was sick of it,” White said. “It's actually not that bad a song is it?”

Given their separate footballing endeavours, there have been no plans for a second album as of yet, however the prospect of potentially performing live seems exciting if a promoter wanted to book the group.

"We wouldn't say no to performing somewhere, especially if all the boys here are back together in Australia or wherever it is." Tupouniua remarked.

“Definitely something like that, we wouldn't mind. If someone wants to come and say ‘You want to perform here?', I'm pretty sure the boys would be keen.”

“Everyone writes their own verses and then like the chorus, we have got so many beats and then one of the boys will just make a chorus for the beat and send it. If the boys like it, they'll write their own verse or their own little rap to it, and then it just goes from there.”

The album, Off-SZN can be found on all reliable streaming platforms.