The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed Dean Ieremia has been afforded an NRL lifeline, signing a development contract for 2026 with the club.\n\nThe former Melbourne Storm back was not offered a new deal by the Victorian-based club beyond the end of 2025 after sitting out the entire year with injury.\n\nIt's not the first time in recent seasons either for Ieremia, with the talented outside back having his development stunted.\n\n"I've really loved the club and the boys here and am really excited for this new journey at the Titans," he said in a club statement confirming the news.\n\n"The new environment has been an awakening to get out of my comfort zone.\n\n"I was a local boy in Melbourne who just wanted to be comfortable, but it's been good being in unknown waters. I want to leap into the water ahead instead of just dipping my toes in.\n\n"It's going to be a long journey, but I'm willing to put in the hard yards and be the player the boys want to play with."\n\nNow 24 years of age, he will stand as depth in the outside backs for the Titans heading into 2026, with the club struggling in that department heading into the new year.\n\nSiale Faeamani has reportedly won the race to start alongside Jojo Fifita in Round 1, with Max Feagai and Phillip Sami the likely centre combination.\n\nJaylan de Groot, Tony Francis and Jensen Taumoepeau who followed new head coach Josh Hannay from the Cronulla Sharks during the off-season are the only other recognised outside backs for the Titans, who kick their season off against the Sharks.\n\nIeremia, who played in the pre-season trials, will likely start his time at Parkwood within the QLD Cup system.