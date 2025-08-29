Cade Cust, a former NRL halfback for the Manly Sea Eagles has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, Cust has agreed to a two-year contract extension to remain at Hull FC in the Super League competition until at least the end of the 2028 season - he was already signed until the end of 2026.

Plying his trade for Hull FC at the moment, the 26-year-old previously held stints at the Salford Red Devils (2024) and Wigan Warriors (2022-23) in which has accumulated 76 matches in the overseas competition to date.

“It's awesome to be able to commit to the club for another two years," Cust said in a statement.

“I was already contracted until the end of 2026 but I'm stoked that the club wanted me to stay beyond that.

“Everything around the club feels great at the minute. We're making good progress both on and off the field and I'm really privileged to have the chance to represent this club on its mission to get back to a really strong position.

“Working under Carty again has been so good for me. It's freed my game up massively and I feel like I'm back to playing some of my best footy, but I also feel like I've still got plenty more to give.”

During his tenure in the NRL, the Scone-born half made 27 appearances in first-grade, which saw him score 36 points and also represent the Indigenous All Stars in 2021.

“Cade has been an excellent addition to the club in 2025 and we are delighted to have secured his services until the end of 2028,” Hull FC Director of Rugby Gareth Ellis added.

“Not only has he been strong in his on-field performances, but he is a great character to have in the group.

“Having worked under Carty previously in his career, there is that understanding there between player and coach, which allows Cade to play his best brand of football, and I strongly believe there is still more to come from him.”