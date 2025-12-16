Former Manly Sea Eagles front-rower Kurt De Luis has inked a new contract that will see him continue his rugby league playing career until at least the end of next season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, De Luis has agreed to a contract extension with the Burleigh Bears - a feeder club of the Brisbane Broncos - in the QLD Cup reserve-grade competition which will see him play there for at least until the end of the 2026 season.

The decision to re-sign the 29-year-old comes after he scored one try, made 15 tackle busts and 935.7 post-contact metres, 599 tackles and 2483 total running metres (118 per match) in 21 appearances for the Bears last season.

Adding a wealth of experience to the squad, the South Perth Lions junior previously played 12 matches for the Manly Sea Eagles between 2021 and 2022 and played in back-to-back NSW Cup Grand Finals for the North Sydney Bears in the following two seasons.