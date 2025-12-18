Jake Friend, a former dummy-half for the Sydney Roosters, Australia and Queensland Maroons, has found himself back in the news cycle following an off-field incident involving his wife.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the New South Wales Police have applied for an AVO (Apprehended Violence Order) against Friend on behalf of his wife.

Facing the courts in Burwood on Thursday, the matter has now been adjourned until February 19, with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting that the alleged incident relates to a drunken incident at his home several weeks ago.

Previously involved with several off-field incidents during his playing career which saw him sacked in 2009, the 35-year-old appeared in 264 matches for the Sydney Roosters between 2008 and 2021.

The three-time premiership winner also managed one Test match for Australia and played all three games for the QLD Maroons during the 2020 State of Origin series.

Nowadays, Friend has been working in the Tricolours' pathways program where he has transitioned into a coaching role.