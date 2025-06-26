English international and former Canberra Raiders halfback George Williams is reportedly closing in on a return to the NRL, with a surprising club emerging as the frontrunner for his signature.

Last playing in the NRL in 2021, Williams has been in solid form overseas in the Super League this season and is even expected to earn a recall to the England national team in the Ashes series against Australia at the end of the year.

According to All Out Rugby League, Williams is now closing in on a return to the NRL after informing officials at the Warrington Wolves that he will not re-sign with the club and has a desire to return to the NRL.

It is understood that The Dolphins are the current frontrunners for his signature if he is released by the Wolves and discussions between Williams and the Queensland club have stepped up in recent weeks, per The Daily Telegraph.

As it stands, the Wolves are hoping to receive a $400,000 transfer fee for his services (due to him being contracted for another 12 months). However, a player swap involving playmaker Kodi Nikorima has also been suggested.

While Nikorima has been an excellent addition for The Dolphins over the past few years, the club has constantly been on the lookout for an experienced playmaker to link up and help mentor Isaiya Katoa as he begins to enter the prime of his career.

This saw them previously linked to Manly Sea Eagles skipper Daly Cherry-Evans before he informed the club that he was not interested in relocating to Queensland.