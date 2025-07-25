A decision has been made on the future of English international and former Canberra Raiders halfback George Williams after he expressed his desire to return to the NRL and was even heavily linked with a move to The Dolphins.\r\n\r\nLast playing in the NRL in 2021, Williams has been in solid form overseas in the Super League this season and is even expected to earn a recall to the England national team in the Ashes series against Australia at the end of the year.\r\n\r\nDetailing his desire to return to the NRL earlier this year, Williams found himself linked with a move to The Dolphins to be the next halves partner of Isaiya Katoa.\r\n\r\nHowever, a move to the Queensland club has since fallen through after the two teams failed to come to an agreement over a potential transfer fee, meaning the halfback will remain at the Warrington Wolves for 2026, per All Out Rugby League.\r\n\r\nDespite the 30-year-old remaining in the Super League for next season, a move to the NRL is likely to occur for the 2027 season, especially with the Perth Bears expansion team entering the competition.\r\n"Everything has been above board and transparent, so there's no bad blood whatever happens," Williams said last week.\r\n\u201cIf I stay at Warrington I'm not off them and they're not off me. What will be, will be.\u201d\r\n\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_41302" align="alignnone" width="696"] MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: George Williams of Wigan Warriors during the First Utility Super League Grand Final between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford on October 10, 2015 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Daniel Smith\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nDuring his previous stint with the Canberra Raiders, Williams became homesick and managed only 32 appearances before being released before the expiration of his contract.\r\n\r\n\u201cFor a long time, I couldn't speak more highly of him. Everything from when I first got there, even up to the first conversations we had about homesickness," Williams wrote on BBC about his relationship with former coach Ricky Stuart.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen it actually came to me leaving, everything took a turn really. The talks, and texts, went back and forth.\r\n\r\n"I was asking politely to leave at the end of the season, I wasn't just saying: \u2018I'm going to shoot off', I had some discussions, I was trying to see what we could put in place.\r\n\r\n\u201cI'm just sad that relationship is pretty sour, I've not spoken to him since the release. He was brilliant and I'll never forget that, but when things went bad he turned his back on me.\u201d