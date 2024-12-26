A former outside back for four different NRL teams, Paul Momirovski has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, Momirovski was granted an early release from his contract with the Leeds Rhinos in the Super League and it hasn't taken him long to find a new team to play for.

A member of the Penrith Panthers premiership team in 2021, the outside back has signed with French club FC Lezignan XIII for the remainder of the 2024/25 season - they compete in the Elite One Championship.

The winner of seven French Championship titles, Lezignan currently sit in eighth place on the ladder with three wins and seven losses from their opening ten matches of the season.

Only 28 years old, Momirovski could still potentially return to the NRL in the future after his latest stint overseas and could provide depth to a team's outside back stocks.

If he eventually returns to the NRL, it will be the first time since 2023, following stints with the Sydney Roosters, Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers over six seasons where he made 60 appearances.