Jayden Nikorima, a former NRL playmaker for the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm, has joined a new team for next season as he continues his playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, Nikorima will remain overseas in the United Kingdom but has switched clubs from the Salford Red Devils to the Bradford Bulls on a three-year contract.

The new contract signed by the 29-year-old is likely to all but shut a future return to the NRL competition.

“I am super pumped to be joining the Bulls, they were my dad's favourite Super League team when I was growing up!" Nikorima said on the move to Bradford.

“It's a really exciting time for the club and I'm looking forward to ripping in, meeting the fans and wearing that Bulls jersey.”

The older brother of Dolphins playmaker Kodi Nikorima, Jayden spent time with the Sydney Roosters (2016-17) and Melbourne Storm (2022-23), registering a total of nine NRL appearances.

He also represented the Junior Kangaroos in 2015, spent time with the Brisbane Broncos and their feeder club Redcliffe Dolphins in the QLD Cup as well as becoming a one-time New Zealand Maori All Star.

“It's a massive signing for the club, he is a sought after pivot who a lot of teams have been chasing and I am really happy he has chosen to play for Bradford Bulls," Bradford head coach Kurt Haggerty said.

“He is very much a point of difference, he is extremely quick, brave and talented.

"He fits exactly how I want to play and there is a lot more to Jayden Nikorima I can help him unlock and help him take next step in his career.

“I won't expect him to play one side, I expect him to play both sides complimenting Rowan, making him flip and play both sides as well so I have two very good half backs -one who can control a game and one who can break open a game.

“Numerous clubs have been chasing Jayden and they are big clubs too, so to get him over line shows the weight the badge has in Super League and the journey we are going on, with Jayden being a part of that.”