Craig Garvey, a former playmaker for the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs, has pleaded guilty due to an early morning incident that took place in February.\r\n\r\nLast playing in the NRL in 2017, Garvey has pleaded guilty to driving with an illegal drug (cocaine) in his system and was subsequently ordered to pay a $600 fine and disqualified from driving for six months, per The Southern Courier.\r\n\r\nThis comes following an early morning incident on February 28 in which he was arrested and taken to Mascot Police Station.\r\n\r\nIt is understood this is the second time Garvey has been caught driving with an illegal substance in his system, with the previous incident taking place in 2022.\r\n\r\nMost recently playing in the Ron Massey Cup with the Glebe Dirty Reds, Garvey featured in 23 first-grade matches for the St George Illawarra Dragons (2013-15) and Canterbury Bulldogs (2016-17) as well as one appearance for the Indigenous All Stars in 2016.\r\n\r\nHe was also a part of the Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters squads for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but wasn't able to register a single NRL match.\r\n\r\n\u201cThere had been a death and he and some others did some coke,\u201d Garvey's barrister Ben Fogarty said in relation to the incident, via the publication.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_35254" align="alignnone" width="696"] Craig Garvey[\/caption]