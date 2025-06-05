Stuart Webb, a former dummy-half for three different NRL teams, has been charged following a late-night incident and will appear in court in July to be sentenced.

Last playing in the NRL in 2009, Webb has been charged with refusing to submit to a breath analysis and driving an unregistered vehicle after a late-night incident saw him pulled over by police on May 5, per The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that he was set to appear in court on Wednesday, but the matter was later adjourned for mention on July 9 and comes after he has previously been busted for drink driving on five separate occasions since 1999.

The maximum penalty he allegedly faces is a $3300 fine and three years off the road.

Formerly married to actress and radio presenter Kate Ritchie, Webb spent seven seasons in the NRL between 2003 and 2009 for the Sydney Roosters, South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra Dragons.

During this time, he appeared in 88 first-grade matches and after hanging up the boots, he became the head coach of the Helensburgh Tigers in the Illawarra Rugby League competition for a brief period.