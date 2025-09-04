A former NRL forward for three different teams, Bayley Sironen is on the lookout for a new team and has already found himself in the sights of another club.

Currently with the Catalans Dragons in the Super League, the club has confirmed that Sironen will not be given a contract extension and will depart at the conclusion of the 2025 season, along with several other players.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, the son of Balmain Tigers icon Paul Sironen moved overseas to join the Dragons and has gone on to feature for them in over 40 matches over the past two seasons, scoring five tries in the process.

While his next destination has yet to be confirmed, the brother of ex-NRL player Curtis Sironen may decide to return home or continue playing overseas.

However, All Out Rugby League reports that he has expressed his desire to remain in the Super League and link up with St Helens RLFC, which would see him play alongside his brother.

Aged 28, Sironen's move overseas came after stints with the Wests Tigers, South Sydney Rabbitohs and New Zealand Warriors, in which he recorded 81 appearances and six tries over seven years (2017-2023).

His departure from the Dragons coincides with the arrival of Solomona Faataape, Toby Sexton and Zac Lipowicz next season as they need to free up spots to bring in the international quota players.