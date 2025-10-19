Esan Marsters, a former NRL centre for three different teams, has reportedly found himself on the radar of another club as he looks to continue his rugby league playing career.

With the Salford Red Devils at the moment, Love Rugby League reports that Marsters is set to exit his current team despite being contracted for two more years and has found himself on the radar of the Bradford Bulls.

This comes as the Bulls remain confident that they can secure a place in the Super League for next season, as the competition expands to 14 teams.

Moving overseas at the end of 2022, he previously played in the NRL for the Wests Tigers (2017-19), North Queensland Cowboys (2020-21) and Gold Coast Titans (2021-22), racking up 86 first-grade games and 276 points in the process.

Primarily known for his stint at the Tigers, in 2018, he made over 3000 total running metres - the only centre to do so in the season - and many pundits believed he should have been selected in the Team of the Year.

However, he would be released the following season.

Aside from club football, he has found games for the Cook Islands and New Zealand internationally, recording 14 total appearances for the two countries.

In the recently delayed Rugby League World Cup in 2022, he played for the Cook Islands alongside his cousin Steven Marsters and Cronulla Sharks centre Kayal Iro.