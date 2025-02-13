Former NRL bad boy and Kangaroos and Origin star John Hopoate has pleaded guilty to a serious driving charge and is allegedly facing jail time.

Back in the news for the wrong reasons, Hopoate is facing the prospect of jail time, having pleaded guilty after he was caught behind the wheel of a truck in the Northern Beaches after his licence was disqualified, per Manly Daily.

It is understood that the incident occurred in Collaroy in December. He will be sentenced in a Manly court on March 27 - the maximum jail term for a second offence of driving while disqualified is 12 months.

In the latest off-field incident for the former rugby league player, Hopoate was disqualified from driving until September 2025 after an incident late last year and has been suspended from driving 13 times in the past during his lifetime.

"He does have a history of disobeying court orders," Magistrate Lisa Stapleton said at the hearing via the publication.

"Your client has concentration issues. I'm just wondering what the substantial issue is."

The father of current or former NRL players Will Hopoate, Jamil Hopoate, Albert Hopoate, Sione Hopoati and Lehi Hopoate, John last played in the NRL during the 2005 season.

Notching up 209 appearances and 87 tries for the Manly Sea Eagles, Wests Tigers and Northern Eagles between 1993-2005, he also represented the Australian Kangaroos on two occasions and played in the State of Origin arena for the NSW Blues.

