Taniela Otukolo, a former hooker for the New Zealand Warriors has linked up with a new club for this season that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, Otukolo has joined the Canterbury Bulldogs in the NSW Cup competition following a one-year stint with the Western Clydesdales in the QLD Cup.

Only 22, the hooker featured in nine matches for the New Zealand Warriors between 2021 and 2022 and will look to impress in reserve-grade as he attempts to slowly make his way back to potentially playing in the NRL once again.

Before playing in first-grade, he was a successful graduate of their pathways system which saw him represent the side in both the SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg competitions and earn honours as an U18s New Zealand representative.

Also representing Tonga in one match in the international arena, he departed the Warriors at the end of the 2023 season alongside Bayley Sironen, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Viliami Vailea.

