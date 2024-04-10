Tex Hoy, a former fullback and five-eighth for the Newcastle Knights, could potentially return to Australia after it appears that he has played his final game for Hull FC in the Super League.

Hoy, 24, has been with Hull FC since the beginning of 2023 and signed with them on a two-year contract after departing the Knights at the conclusion of the 2022 NRL season.

However, Hull Live has reported that his teammates have been told that he is free to leave the club and is set to gain an early release from his current contract.

The decision comes after he was overlooked to play last weekend, failed to start in the season's opening eight fixtures, clashed with fans online, criticised his coach on social media, and his father also criticised the Hull FC head coach.

Coming through the Knights junior system from the Harold Matthews Cup to the Jersey Flegg Cup, Hoy played 29 games for the club between 2020-2022 and scored 50 points (five tries and 15 goals).

A former member of the U20s NSW Blues team, he could potentially make the return to Australia if his current club releases him. He may also decide to remain overseas in the Super League or RFL Championships.

"With age on his side, the move is an opportunity for Hoy to further develop his game while experiencing life in another country," the Knights said in a statement regarding his departure in 2022.

"A product of the Knights pathways system, his connection to the club and those within it remains strong and the door will always be open for a potential return in years to come.

"The Knights wish Tex all the very best for the future and look forward to making sure the remainder of 2022 is a fitting farewell for a valued member of the club."