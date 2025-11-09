Tex Hoy, a former NRL fullback for the Newcastle Knights is on the lookout for a new team after reportedly leaving his current team with immediate effect.

After spending the last two seasons with the Castleford Tigers, League Express has revealed that Hoy has departed the club, effective immediately, due to the arrival of Canterbury Bulldogs utility back Blake Taaffe.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, Hoy moved overseas to join Hull FC, where he played two seasons before making the switch to the Tigers in 2024, featuring on 35 occasions and scoring 92 points (13 tries and 20 goals).

While his next destination has yet to be confirmed, the 26-year-old may decide to return home or continue playing overseas.

A former member of the U20s NSW Blues team, Hoy came through the Knights junior system from the Harold Matthews Cup to the Jersey Flegg Cup and would go on to play 29 games for the club between 2020 and 2022 and scored 50 points (five tries and 15 goals) for them during that period.