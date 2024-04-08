A former Dolphins five-eighth has decided to join a new team after a season in Redcliffe under Wayne Bennett.

Michael Roberts, the younger brother of ex-NSW Blues centre James Roberts and nephew of former NRL player Amos Roberts, has re-joined the Evans Head Bombers in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL) competition.

A talented youngster, Roberts was signed to The Dolphins at the end of 2021 alongside Harrison Graham and Valynce Te Whare but left after only one season with the club.

“He's definitely a bigger frame now, he's put on a couple of kilos and grown a bit, so we're hoping for big things from his this year,” Bombers football manager Nathan Williams told News Corp.

A graduate of the famed Palm Beach-Currumbin High School, Roberts was a standout in his junior years.

This saw him score the match-winning try of the 2021 southern-Queensland final of the NRL Schoolboy Cup, and become an Australian Schoolboy.

He was also named in Brad Fittler's Junior Blues squad in the past, alongside the likes of Blaize Talagi, Samuela Fainu and Ethan Sanders.