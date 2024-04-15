Former Canterbury Bulldogs forward Zac Montgomery has returned to the field after taking time away from rugby league.

Montgomery was originally signed on a development contract for this year with the Bulldogs before Phil Gould confirmed his absence.

The forward has since returned to the field for the Wyong Roos.

The Wyong Roos compete in the Newcastle Rugby League competition for the 2024 Denton Engineering Cup and are coming off a win against the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs in the opening round last week.

Winning by one point (25-24), the victory comes against former NRL duo Blake Ferguson and Terence Seu Seu.

This came after Montgomery made eight appearances in the NSW Cup last season, during which time he made 150 tackles, ran 458 metres, and scored two tries.

Before joining the Bulldogs, he spent time with the Sydney Roosters Jersey Flegg Cup squad and even played three games for the North Sydney Bears in the 2021 NSW Cup season.