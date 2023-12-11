Former NSW Blues and Newcastle Knights halfback Jarrod Mullen is set to attempt another rugby league comeback.

Ruled out of last season due to a shoulder injury, Mullen has again signed with Illawarra Cup team Corrimal Cougars for next season and will also be one of the club's co-coaches.

Mullen made 211 NRL appearances for the Newcastle Knights between 2005 and 2016 and a lone appearance for the NSW Blues in 2007, his career was cut short as he received a four-year ban for testing positive for a banned steroid in 2016 at the age of 29.

After last playing in the NRL in 2016, Mullen was thrown a lifeline by the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the QLD Cup after his NRL ban but was written off by injuries.

"We're hoping that his shoulder pulls up in the off-season and he wants to give it another year," Cougars co-coach Sean Maloney told the Illawarra Mercury.

"He's a massive cog in me coming back ... a lot for me to come back had to do with Jarrod.

"He's a great bloke, a real down-to-earth funny guy. And his knowledge of football and where he's been - with Newcastle, NSW and the PM's representative side - brings a lot to the club, especially for the young guys."