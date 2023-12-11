NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 14: Jarrod Mullen of the Knights runs the ball during the round 23 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Penrith Panthers at Hunter Stadium on August 14, 2016 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

Former NSW Blues and Newcastle Knights halfback Jarrod Mullen is set to attempt another rugby league comeback.

Ruled out of last season due to a shoulder injury, Mullen has again signed with Illawarra Cup team Corrimal Cougars for next season and will also be one of the club's co-coaches.

Mullen made 211 NRL appearances for the Newcastle Knights between 2005 and 2016 and a lone appearance for the NSW Blues in 2007, his career was cut short as he received a four-year ban for testing positive for a banned steroid in 2016 at the age of 29.

After last playing in the NRL in 2016, Mullen was thrown a lifeline by the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the QLD Cup after his NRL ban but was written off by injuries.

"We're hoping that his shoulder pulls up in the off-season and he wants to give it another year," Cougars co-coach Sean Maloney told the Illawarra Mercury.

"He's a massive cog in me coming back ... a lot for me to come back had to do with Jarrod.

"He's a great bloke, a real down-to-earth funny guy. And his knowledge of football and where he's been - with Newcastle, NSW and the PM's representative side - brings a lot to the club, especially for the young guys."