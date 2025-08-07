Dolphins forward Thomas Flegler has confirmed things are moving in the right direction and that he should finally be able to return from a shoulder injury in 2026.

While the prop admitted there are still some hurdles to clear, his return is finally edging closer after suffering a shoulder injury with nerve damage in Round 5 last season.

The prop, who was signed from the Brisbane Broncos to become the Dolphins' forward pack leader, has spent more time off the field than on it since arriving.

A former Queensland State of Origin player, his journey back has been a tumultuous one, and at various times, there has been concern expressed over whether he would ever be able to play again.

Speaking to News Corp, though, he confirmed the aim is now to return next year.

“This year is ruled out, and for next year, there's still a few more things that we need to overcome, but everything's heading in a positive direction,” Flegler said.

“I'm aiming (for round one). Whether it happens or not is a different story, but that's the goal I have in mind.

“It's good to get some positive news. I've got another check-up in pre-season to make sure that everything's still improving.

“If you want to say (I've avoided retirement), you could. I'm going to go back and play, and you know what it's like, anything can happen when we play.

“We enter the field with good shoulders and can come off and never play again.

“At this point, everything is looking good and we're aiming to play at the beginning of next year if everything goes well.”

In an even bigger boost, it's understood he will be able to resume full contact training at the start of pre-season, although it will take him some time to get back to his best after such a long stint on the sidelines.

Flegler is still believed to be in good physical condition, with the nerve injury only stopping him for the most part from competing in physical sessions - something that also stopped him from playing.

Now 25, Flegler played in the 2023 grand final for the Broncos and has more than 100 NRL games under his belt.

His return will add to a forward pack that has been decimated by injuries throughout 2025.

He would likely start in the front row alongside Daniel Saifiti, while the returns of Tom Gilbert and Max Plath from injuries will add to a Dolphins back-row that has the potential to be one of the best in the NRL.