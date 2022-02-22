Team lists for the opening round of the NRLW season have been confirmed, with all six teams to play in a mega triple header at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on Sunday.
The games will see the Gold Coast Titans, Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels take to the field for the first time in the women's competition, with the league expanded to six teams.
Here is who is playing for your team this weekend. Use the drop down menu to navigate between games.
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans
Kick-off: 12pm (AEDT)
St George Illawarra Dragons
1. Emma Tonegato
2. Teagan Berry
3. Jaime Chapman
4. Page McGregor
5. Madison Bartlett
6. Taliah Fuimaono
7. Rachael Pearson
8. Elsie Albert
9. Keeley Davis
10. Kezie Apps (c)
11. Talei Holmes
12. Shaylee Bent
13. Holli Wheeler
Interchange:
14. Quincy Dodd
15. Kody House
16. Tegan Dymock
17. Janelle Williams
18. Renee Targett
19. Keele Browne
20. Shellie Long
21. Aliti Namoce
22. Alexandra Sulusi
23. Matilda Power
24. Chantel Tugaga
Gold Coast Titans
1. Evania Pelite
2. Karina Brown
3. Jasmine Peters
4. Tiana Raftstrand-Smith
5. Jetaya Faifua
6. Grace Griffin
7. Kimi Breayley-Nati
8. Shannon Mato
9. Brittany Breayley-Nati (c)
10. Brianna Clark
11. Zara Canfield
12. Tazmin Gray
13. Destiny Brill
Interchange
14. Georgia Hale
15. Jessika Elliston
16. Steph Hancock
17. Shaniah Power
18. Lauren Dam
19. April Ngatupuna
20. Hailee-Jay Maunsell
21. Cobie-Jane Morgan
22. Laikha Clarke
23. Karli Hansen
24. Lauren Moss