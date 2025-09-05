The final round of the 2025 NRL season is underway, and rosters for next year are filling up quickly.
With fewer and fewer spots available, Zero Tackle has cast an eye over the entire competition to determine every player still without a deal for 2026.
Brisbane Broncos
Off-contract:Fletcher Baker, Jack Gosiewski, Kobe Hetherington, Delouise Hoeter, Jaiyden Hunt, Corey Jensen, Israel Leota, Cory Paix
Player option: Nil
Team option: Nil
Mutual option: Nil
The Broncos still have decisions to make on eight players. Jack Gosiewski and Kobe Hetherington, as well as Corey Jensen, are the most likely to re-sign.
They have no known contracts with options in them, so they can plan effectively with their remaining roster spots.