The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed Michael Ennis will join the club's coaching staff as an assistant for 2026.

Ennis has been at the Manly Sea Eagles, but it was recently confirmed he would depart Anthony Seibold's side on the Northern Beaches of Sydney.

Ennis has also previously worked at the Canberra Raiders, Parramatta Eels and Cronulla Sharks.

That will see Ennis, who is widely regarded as a future head coach and was reportedly part of the succession plan to the struggling and under-pressure Seibold at Manly, join Shane Flanagan as the Dragons continue their rebuild.

Flanagan himself was re-signed by the Dragons this year through to the end of 2028 as the Red V look to back in the man they brought in to turn the club around after a lean decade and a half since Wayne Bennett left.

Ennis played under Flanagan at the Cronulla Sharks during the Shire-based club's famous run to their drought-breaking premiership, and was a Dragons player himself at the start of his career.

The dummy half played 24 games for the Dragons in 2005 after debuting for the Newcastle Knights, before spending seasons at the Brisbane Broncos, Canterbury Bulldogs, and Cronulla Sharks on his way to 247 games. He also played eight State of Origin matches for New South Wales.

Ennis said he was excited for the challenge that lay ahead.

“I'm really excited to be joining the Dragons," Ennis said.

"It's a proud club with a rich history, and I'm grateful to Shane and the organisation for the opportunity to be part of the coaching staff.

"I really enjoyed working with Shane during my playing days at Cronulla, and I'm looking forward to linking up with him again. He's a coach I have enormous respect for, and I can't wait to contribute alongside him here at the Dragons.”

Flanagan, meanwhile, said Ennis' experience and knowledge would be a benefit to the club, which is basing its drive over the coming years around an excellent list of emerging junior talent.

“It's exciting to be able to welcome Mick to the Dragons,” Flanagan said.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience and a diverse range of knowledge.

"He's played under and worked alongside some of the game's best coaches and will add a lot to our coaching staff here at the Dragons.

"Mick's had plenty of success in rugby league and we look forward to him joining our staff.”