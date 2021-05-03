The Canberra Raiders are reportedly aware that English star George Williams is homesick.

According to Nine News’ Danny Weidler, the Raiders have learnt of the half’s homesickness but have talked to his agent and pleaded he remain at the Green Machine.

ADVERTISEMENT

It places some sort of doubt over his NRL future, having been separated from his family throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEE ALSO: Zero Tackle Round 8 MVP votes

Embed from Getty Images

Weidler broke the news on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Canberra Raiders are are aware that their star English half George Williams is homesick – they’ve talked to his agent and asked him to stay put. The club understands it’s been difficult with Covid and not seeing family and will put support around him,” Weidler tweeted.

BREAKING: @RaidersCanberra are are aware that their star English half George Williams is homesick – they’ve talked to his agent and asked him to stay put. The club understands it’s been difficult with Covid and not seeing family and will put support around him. @9NewsSyd — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) May 3, 2021

Williams has made 29 first-grade appearances for the Raiders since joining the club ahead of the 2020 season.

He previously played 178 games for Super League club Wigan Warriors.

The 26-year old is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and expected to return in the next two weeks.

The Raiders currently sit in ninth position with a 3-5 record, having lost to the South Sydney Rabbitohs last Thursday night.