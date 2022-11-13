England have been eliminated from the Rugby League World Cup at the hands of Samoa, but coach Shaun Wane doesn't want inspirational forward Junior Paulo missing the final against Australia for a dangerous throw.

Paulo, who has captained Samoa throughout the tournament and led Samoa into their first Rugby League World Cup final overnight with a golden point win over England, was involved in the tackle alongside Royce Hunt.

The pair of forwards appeared to lift Tom Burgess, who landed awkwardly and was awarded a penalty, while Paulo was sat down for ten minutes, sent to the sin bin.

The sin binning didn't cost Samoa who were able to take the victory out of the game, and Wane said post-game that the match review committee didn't need to hand any further punishments than the sin bin out.

"The way this World Cup has been refereed has been brilliant, they've let the players play," Wane said.

"I was glad he didn't get sent off, our defeat was nothing to do with that.

"I'm going off what the referees have done and they have a standard they won't accept.

"I don't think (Australia coach) Mal (Meninga) would want him missing the game.

"It's not been the way this World Cup has been and everyone wants to see a strong Australia, a strong Samoa."

England, who have now bombed out of their last two home World Cups at the semi-final stage, will be left to address the wounds which led to an enormous turnaround from the tournament opener, where they had run up 60 points against Samoa.

Australia await Samoa in the final, and the Pacific Island nation's coach Matt Parish, who came under heavy criticism early in the tournament for his performance in charge of Samoa, also called for leniency on the star Parramatta forward.

"Clearly he let go," Parish said.

"Obviously it was a dangerous position but he let go.

"Royce was in the tackle too, he obviously paid some contribution to it.

"They didn't go through with it, they didn't drive him, they placed him on the ground. I couldn't see him missing that (the final) anywhere."

Any potential charges or suspensions will be handed down overnight, while Samoa play the final against Australia next Sunday morning (AEDT).