International Rugby League have confirmed 18 players who are in contention to take out the men's Golden Boot award in 2025.

The award, which recognises the best international player each year, features players from across five countries, with major nations Tonga and the Cook Islands in the Pacific Championships, and England, who are trailing 2-0 in the Ashes against Australia as it stands, totally overlooked.

New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, and Australia all have plenty of representation throughout the released list.

Out of the Ashes series, Australian spine stars Harry Grant, Cameron Munster and Reece Walsh have been included alongside forwards Reuben Cotter and Harry Grant.

Back in the Pacific Championships, the in-form Dylan Brown has been joined by New Zealand teammates Moses Leota, Casey McLean, Isaiah Papali'i, Joseph Tapine and Matthew Timoko, making the Kiwis the most represented nation.

Fiji have one representative in fullback Jahream Bula, while Payne Haas' switch to Samoa has seen him named on the list alongside Jarome Luai, Jeremiah Nanai and the in excellent form Junior Paulo.

Papua New Guinea are also represented with potential future NRL player Edwin Ipape and Lachlan Lam named to round out the 18.

There is a possibility of more players being included after next weekend's final Ashes Test and Pacific Championships finals.

The selectors are Darren Lockyer, Cameron Smith, Reuben Wiki, James Graham and Petero Civoniceva.

Full long list of Golden Boot contenders

Dylan Brown (New Zealand)

Jahream Bula (Fiji)

Reuben Cotter (Australia)

Angus Crichton (Australia)

Harry Grant (Australia)

Payne Haas (Samoa)

Edwin Ipape (Papua New Guinea)

Lachlan Lam (Papua New Guinea)

Moses Leota (New Zealand)

Jarome Luai (Samoa)

Casey McLean (New Zealand)

Cameron Munster (Australia)

Isaiah Papali'i (New Zealand)

Junior Paulo (Samoa)

Jeremiah Nanai (Samoa)

Joseph Tapine (New Zealand)

Matthew Timoko (New Zealand)

Reece Walsh (Australia)