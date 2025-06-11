One of the oldest and most experienced players in the NRL, Kieran Foran has reportedly been linked with a move overseas as his contract expires in under six months.

Currently sitting on the bottom of the NRL ladder with only three wins from 12 matches, the Gold Coast Titans are set to undergo a roster rebuild ahead of next season as they attempt to climb their way back into the NRL Finals.

This will see them rely on the younger players in the squad and bring in new signings, such as Kurtis Morrin. Meanwhile, some are also set to be moved on to free up space in their Top 30 roster.

One of eight players off-contract at the end of this season, Kieran Foran's career is slowly entering the final stages.

A former premiership winner with the Manly Sea Eagles in 2011, the veteran playmaker has featured in 306 first-grade matches, but only three have come from this season as he was sidelined with a bicep tear.

According to All Out Rugby League, Foran's name is reportedly being linked with the Super League competition as he seeks a new deal to continue his rugby league playing career.

Likely to be moved on by Gold Coast, the 34-year-old previously found himself linked to the Manly Sea Eagles as they attempted to find a replacement for Daly Cherry-Evans before confirming the signing of Jamal Fogarty.

“It's been my last year for the last four years. Time will tell,” Foran said in December via The Courier-Mail.

“I've always said I'm not going to put a finish line on it. My body and mind will tell me when it's time to pull up stumps and when I can no longer play the sort of footy the team needs me to play.

“At this stage I'm feeling full of running and still have plenty left in the tank.”