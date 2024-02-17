Following Friday's All Stars clash, both the Rabbitohs and Roosters are anxiously awaiting updates on the conditions of their key players, Latrell Mitchell and Brandon Smith.

Mitchell's late departure from the game due to a right knee issue raised concerns, having received attention from the Indigenous All Stars medical team during the third quarter.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his injury, Mitchell rose to deliver a rousing speech post-game. Passionately captaining the Indigenous side to a win, Latrell expressed gratitude to the attendees and emphasised the significance of cultural representation in rugby league.

Embed from Getty Images

“I just want to thank everyone who showed up today, all the mob … we love yas, this game doesn't happen without you fellas,” Mitchell said.

He also went on to pay tribute to the Maoris' contribution to the game and engagement in the annual All Stars fixture.

“Thanks to my brothers there we represented the week well, our families. Thanks to our Maori brothers … kia ora my bros. Really appreciate you showing up, respect the game over your way and hopefully next year we can keep rolling this out," he said.

“We love the game as much as you fellas, this game doesn't happen if the pride and passion isn't there, so culture is everything. Culture first, family … then rugby league. Thank you very much.”

Often a divisive figure in the game, Mitchell highlighted the unity between Indigenous and Maori players, and a presented beacon of hope for the continuation of the All Stars event into the future.

Meanwhile, Smith suffered a knock during a tackle and was assisted from the field, sparking some concern ahead of the Roosters playmaker's opening clash in Las Vegas against the Broncos in early March.

The Indigenous team emerged victorious with a 22-14 win.

Embed from Getty Images