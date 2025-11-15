The Melbourne Storm have provided a major update on star forward Eli Katoa, who continues to recover in hospital following emergency brain surgery after suffering multiple head knocks while representing Tonga earlier this month.

Storm CEO Justin Rodski confirmed that Katoa is expected to be discharged from an Auckland hospital within the next 48 hours, before being admitted to a Melbourne hospital to continue his recovery.

"We're in the process of working out when he gets out of hospital in New Zealand, hopefully in the next 24 to 48 hours, and then the view would be to get him back to Melbourne next week," Rodski told the Daily Telegraph.

"The plan would be that he returns to a Melbourne hospital for a period of time for further assessment to see some specialists, to be under the care of our club doctor."

Katoa, who was recently crowned the 2025 Dally M Second-Rower of the Year, was hospitalised after suffering three separate head knocks while playing for Tonga against New Zealand at Eden Park.

He later underwent surgery to release fluid from his brain, a procedure that left the Storm community deeply concerned for his health and future.

Rodski admitted it's too early to determine whether Katoa will play again, with the club's immediate priority centred around his health and family.

"It's very early… we haven't even looked at that at this point," he said.

"We're just focused on his recovery, his health and his short-term (release from hospital)."

He added that Katoa "still has a long way to go in his short- and medium-term recovery," and that the club hasn't considered his playing future heading into next season.