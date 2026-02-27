Melbourne Storm star Eli Katoa is set to return to the field in 2026, undertaking a new role for the Storm as he recovers from a brain-related injury.

Katoa underwent extensive brain surgery after he suffered multiple concussions and seizure-like activities during a game for Tonga in the backend of last year, resulting in a bleed on the brain.

He collided with Lehi Hopoate in the warm-up, then copped two more blows to the head during the game before he was ruled out, where he was then rushed to the hospital after a neurological episode on the interchange bench.

He was then ruled out for the entire 2026 season by the Storm, saying he will come back better than ever after a long recovery.

"I just want to let everyone know that I'm healthy now," he told Storm media.

"I've been training hard the last two or three months with no symptoms, so I'm going great at the moment."

In the meantime, he will switch up his role for the Storm, filling in as a trainer when required to keep him around the playing squad.

He did that very job for the Storm in their trial match against the Gold Coast Titans last week.

"I was watching them last weekend at the last trial and I started to cry wishing that I was there with them, but I know these boys will do a good job for our club," Katoa added.

"I just wish I could be out there with them.

"This club here is so good to me and they're trying to keep me involved with everything that we do here.

"Obviously I can't play for a while but they came up with the idea of me being around the group with the blue shirt. ‘Hinch' (Ryan Hinchcliffe) is doing a good job there so I might just fill in whenever Hinch needs me."

Although the Dally M Second Rower of the Year won't take part in the 2026 fixtures, he is looking to do as much as he can to help his teammates around him and keep himself embedded in the game-day match preparations.

"It's been good to go with them to the game. I'd probably prefer to be playing with the boys, but to be involved with whatever they do means a lot to me.

"I'm just grateful that I'm there with the boys because I get to run around with them and have a laugh outside on the sidelines.

"Hopefully as the time goes on, I can start doing more things."

Katoa highlighted his support network as a key motivation for staying positive about his recovery, saying the unwavering support he received from family, the club, and the surrounding community has been overwhelming.

"I just want to say thank you to all the people, especially my family, my teammates, my friends and all the people that reached out to me.

"With all the things I've been through here, I'm so grateful for them to reach out and check in. Even now there are some people checking in."

There was also special praise for his partner, Tuitofa Aloua, who had unwavering support through the entire process of surgery and the recovery period.

"She was the one right by my side with what I've been through,” Katoa said.

"When things happened, she was meant to come just for two days to watch the game and then come back to work, but she ended up staying in Auckland for two weeks to look after me.

"With my family, mum was doing it tough back in Tonga knowing that she wasn't there for me at the time.

"I'm so grateful for ‘Tui' for what she did for me by looking after me, and she's still looking after me now. Luckily she's a nurse so she knows what she's doing and how to look after me.

"I'm sure she's sick of me, but I'm so grateful."