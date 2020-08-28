SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 29: Dylan Brown of the Eels Is tackled by Luke Keary of the Roosters during the round three NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium on March 29, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Eels young gun Dylan Brown is set to undergo surgery following an ankle sustained during last night’s loss to the Rabbitohs.

Brown went down after landing awkwardly in a tackle during the Bankwest Stadium clash.

Parramatta have confirmed that the 20-year old sustained a ankle syndesmosis injury.

His return to play is indefinite.