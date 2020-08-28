Eels young gun Dylan Brown is set to undergo surgery following an ankle sustained during last night’s loss to the Rabbitohs.
Brown went down after landing awkwardly in a tackle during the Bankwest Stadium clash.
Parramatta have confirmed that the 20-year old sustained a ankle syndesmosis injury.
His return to play is indefinite.
🤕 Brown to undergo surgery. Horrible news for the young half.
Details: https://t.co/m6NyYEQkmF #PARRAdise pic.twitter.com/WVFZE0VmM8
— Parramatta Eels (@TheParraEels) August 28, 2020