Parramatta's hard-fought win over the Wests Tigers may have spared them the indignity of a wooden spoon, but it came at a potentially devastating cost, with star five-eighth Dylan Brown copping an injury to his ACL. The Eels have however ruled out the need for surgery.

Brown's knee injury has raised fears that he could miss a portion of the 2025 season, which would be a setback for the Eels as they prepare for life under new coach Jason Ryles.

Brown, who forms a crucial partnership with halfback Mitchell Moses, is one of Parramatta's most vital players.

An ACL injury could sideline him for a significant amount of time, however the severity of the injury is not likely to take the standard nine months to recover.

Brown's absence would have consequences for the team's spine, which has been the backbone of their success in recent years.

Adding to the uncertainty is the future of prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who led the team onto the field in the final round and scored a try.

RCG is unsure about his place at Parramatta for next season.

Although he's contracted for 2025, speculation is rife about a move to St George Illawarra, leaving a significant question mark over his status at the club.

Speaking after the match, Campbell-Gillard was emotional when reflecting on his time at Parramatta.

“I am still contracted for next year If it is my last game then I have enjoyed my time, I have loved every minute of it and I wouldn't change it for the world,” he said.

Campbell-Gillard has been an influential figure at Parramatta since joining from Penrith, and his potential departure would leave a sizeable void in the forward pack.

He credited coach Brad Arthur and the playing group for helping him rediscover his best form.

“True fans, true passionate fans. I really got my football back on track and I only have to thank Brad (Arthur) especially and the whole playing group,” Campbell-Gillard said.

He acknowledged the emotional weight of potentially leaving a club where he found both personal and professional growth.

“I came to the club with no kids and if I am leaving the club, I have a family now. It's a little bit emotional.”

Campbell-Gillard acknowledged the potential benefits of change, noting, “Change is always good,” and reflected on his departure from Penrith as being a necessary step forward in his career.