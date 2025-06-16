The Parramatta Eels will reportedly hand the number six jumper to Joash Papalii for this weekend's Round 16 clash against the Gold Coast Titans.

The Eels will be without both of their first-choice halves for the weekend ahead, with Dylan Brown serving a one-match suspension that he bafflingly didn't challenge at the judiciary for making accidental contact with a referee, and Mitchell Moses missing through a calf injury he picked up in State of Origin camp.

Moses has already spent time on the sidelines this year after suffering a foot injury during the pre-season, and then missed a game ahead of State of Origin 1 while he was in camp with the Blues.

Former South Sydney Rabbitohs player Dean Hawkins was the lead name to replace him then, and will be again this time, with train and trialist Ronald Volkman the other option.

Volkman could yet have been placed in the number six jumper to partner Hawkins as well, but it is being reported by News Corp that under fire head coach Jason Ryles will instead hand Brown's jersey to Papalii.

The former Bulldog only made his NRL debut off the bench in recent weeks, but impressed with his speed and talent, and will now have an opportunity to step into one of his preferred positions, with the youngster also primarily able to play fullback.

Recent reports suggested the Eels, who missed out on the signing of Lachlan Galvin for 2026 as the direct replacement for Brown, will now look at Papalii as the potential first-choice halves partner for Moses next year.

Sunday's clash with the bottom-of-the-table Titans will be a solid chance for him to impress in the role that he has played twice at NSW Cup level this year, registering a draw against the St George Illawarra Dragons and a win over the Canberra Raiders.

He came up with a try assist in both games, scored against the Raiders, and presented a strong running game in both appearances.

His other seven appearances at reserve grade level this year have come at fullback.