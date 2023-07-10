Josh Hodgson is expecting to find out whether his season is over this week or not following a visit with a specialist.

Hodgson has been sidelined in recent times over a neck injury which forced him to have surgery last month.

The dummy half, who had been signed during the off-season on a deal which has a second year as a mutual option, had struggled to inspire much while he was on the park, and wound up sharing hooking duties with Brendan Hands.

Hands has been fantastic for the Eels, who have managed to make a surge in recent times and, prior to losing to the Warriors without a number of stars on Saturday evening, had won their previous five in a row, with the last three of those combining for a scoreline of 116-36.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting the club aren't sold on using Hands for 80 minutes to the end of the season though and want back-up.

While they are sweating on the return of Hodsgon, there is no guarantee he will be able to make his way back onto the field in 2023.

If that is the case, then the club are, according to the report, looking at convincing current St Helens player and former Eel Joey Lussick back to the west of Sydney.

The 27-year-old was strong in a single season at the Eels during 2021 before heading to England for his second stint, where he has racked up 40 games for St Helens and been one of the club's best.

It's unclear if St Helens would consider any sort of release for the remainder of the season for Lussick, who is contracted to the English outfit for at least one more season.

Lussick, who made his NRL debut for the Manly Sea Eagles, has managed just 10 NRL games, with 98 others coming in England across his time with Salford and St Helens.