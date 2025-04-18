The Parramatta Eels have revealed Shaun Lane will not take to the field at any level this weekend.

Lane has played five of Parramatta's six games so far this year, only missing the Round 1 loss to the Melbourne Storm.

He has since started every game, playing more than 60 minutes in all of them, but has struggled for form, only making 53 metres per game and crossing the tryline once.

The edge forward was dropped to reserve grade this weekend by Jason Ryles, but in a short statement on Friday afternoon, the club confirmed Lane would be taking a break away from rugby league with his future to be considered.

"Shaun Lane is taking some time away from the game to consider his future and won't be playing this weekend," the club wrote in a statement.

"As a Club we are supporting him through this period."

It's unclear at this stage whether Lane is weighing up retirement or not.

The second-row forward is contracted with the Eels until at least the end of 2025, but also has a mutual option in his deal for 2026 which would need to be picked up by both sides of the agreement to continue.

The 30-year-old has played 186 NRL games, the last 138 of which have come for Parramatta since he joined the club in 2019.

The Eels, who have won just one of their first six NRL games, are continuing to look for answers with a host of NRL-level forwards due including Ryan Matterson, Brendan Hands and Bryce Cartwright, to play reserve grade on Monday at Lidcombe Oval against Western Suburbs, while Lane and Joe Ofahengaue who has since been released by Parramatta were also named to play in the game.