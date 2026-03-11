Mitch Barnett may make a decision on his future in the next 48 hours as a four-club race for his signature continues.

The State of Origin prop forward will leave the New Zealand Warriors at the end of 2026 due to personal circumstances, with a return to Australia the ultimately result.

From Newcastle, it has been widely reported that the middle third prop is closing on signing with the Brisbane Broncos, while the Parramatta Eels, St George Illawarra Dragons and Manly Sea Eagles have also expressed interest.

While the Broncos were supposed front-runners for his signature owing to Barnett's relationship with Michael Maguire, multiple reports are now suggesting the Eels have increased their offer to a three-year, $2.6 million deal which will equate to a little over $860,000 per season.

The Eels deal, both in terms of length and money, is now ahead of Brisbane's which has been rumoured to read $1.5 million across two years - or about $750,000 per year.

The Dragons and Sea Eagles are also in the mix for his signature, but whether formal deals have been lodged by either club is up in the air.

The four clubs also need to offer up a player for the Warriors to officially release Barnett, despite the fact the Auckland-based club have already committed to the fact he won't be with them next year.

News Corp are reporting that Brisbane have offered up teenage gun Antonio Verhoeven as part of the deal, while Parramatta have put Jordan Samrani on the table.

Out of favour Dragons flyer Tyrell Sloan - who is off-contract at the end of the year - and Manly's towering outside presence Jason Saab, are the other two players who have been tabled by their respective clubs to make way for Barnett.

The Broncos are desperate for Barnett's signature as they prepare for the loss of Payne Haas, while Parramatta have been searching for reinforcements in the front row and could lose Junior Paulo to retirement in the coming seasons.

The Dragons have already signed Keaon Koloamatangi from the South Sydney Rabbitohs for 2027, while Manly is another club looking for reinforcements in the middle third.