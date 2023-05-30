Ahead of Round 14, the Parramatta Eels have provided an injury update on multiple players, including Joe Ofahengaue.

Signed from the Wests Tigers as a mid-season signing, Ofahengaue suffered a calf injury during the early moments of his club debut against the Cowboys.

The Eels have issued an update determining further assessment will take place, and a return date has yet to be finalised.

In other news, Ryan Matterson is expected to return from a calf injury in Round 16 but could make a comeback next week. The same can't be said for Reagan Campbell-Gillard (groin) and Shaun Lane (hamstring).

Both are eying a comeback after the club's second bye week in Round 18. Their availability at the backend of the season will help the club heading into the finals series and provide them with added experience and skill.