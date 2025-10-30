The Parramatta Eels have suggested Zac Lomax won't be going anywhere for the 2026 NRL season.

The winger, who moved from the St George Illawarra Dragons to the Eels at the end of 2024 on a long-term deal, has been linked with an exit from the blue and gold in recent times despite being an Origin and Kangaroos-named player before he had to pull out of the Ashes trip with injury.

One of the most explosive wingers in the competition, Lomax was one of the first players linked with the Saudi Arabian-backed R360 competition, which has promised NRL players who make the jump salaries of upwards of $2 million.

It's far beyond anything the NRL can conjure up under the current salary cap and financial distribution levels, and Lomax, according to reports, has already played his last game in blue and gold.

That, apparently, is not the view of the club, though, with director of football Mark O'Neill telling SEN 1170 Radio's Run Home with Joel & Fletch that Lomax has a contract with the Eels.

"All I'll say is he has an existing contract with us.. He's played great football. He's played in Origin, he is an elite player, he's got a contract with us, mate," O'Neill said on SEN 1170 Radio.

While the director of football, who has had a busy week signing Jonah Pezet and re-signing Matt Doorey ahead of November 1, didn't elaborate, the comments suggest Lomax won't be going anywhere.

NRL players are subject to a ten-year ban should they play in an unrecognised competition such as R360. Player managers face the same threat.

Lomax isn't the only NRL player who has been linked with the rebel competition. Ryan Papenhuyzen, who was released by the Storm on Thursday, is another, while the likes of Jye Gray, Payne Haas and even Nathan Cleary are likely to have offers tabled.