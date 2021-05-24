Sunday’s games saw a number of players issued with trips to the sideline, in what eventuated into a busy weekend for the NRL tribunal.

Penrith gun Kurt Capewell has been offered one week on the sidelines after a high crusher tackle.

With seven years of good behaviour and no incidents, Capewell was given the discounted one-week regardless of an early guilty plea or appeal losses. This means he is only ineligible for his side’s clash with the cellar dwelling Bulldogs, and is available for Origin selection.

After a high tackle charge, Eels prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard has been offered a one-game ban with an early guilty plea. The charge goes up to two weeks if unsuccessful at the judiciary.

As well as the two suspensions, three other players have been offered fines for their misconducts during Sunday’s slate of games. Manly’s Toafofoa Sipley and Karl Lawton have been handed fines for their respective incidents, whilst two fines have been handed to Eels centre Waqa Blake for separate high tackles.

Sundays reports follow a busy weekend for the tribunal, who handed out 12 different suspensions and 10 fines.